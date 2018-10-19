Saugatuck rolled up big numbers Friday night, beating Fennville 56-20.
Saugatuck 56, Fennville 20
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
East Kentwood 56, Caledonia 20
-
Saugatuck 48, Brandywine 12
-
Delton Kellogg 56, Lawton 6
-
-
Police say 1 of 2 kids injured in dirt-bike crash has died
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Michigan now 3-1 after beating Nebraska 56-10
-
Storms knock power out to thousands in West, Northern Michigan
-
Fennville 20, Martin 18
-
-
West Michigan communities celebrate the Fourth of July
-
Portage Central 21, Portage Northern 20
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz