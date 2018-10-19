Tri-County downed Holton 48-16 Friday night.
Tri-County 48, Holton 16
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
MSP: 24-year-old driver killed in St. Joseph County crash
-
Morley Stanwood 21, Holton 8
-
Kent City 46, Holton 0
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
-
Police: drugs, alcohol may have led to a chase, crash in Calhoun County
-
Tri County Middle School water tests positive for PFAS
-
Storms knock power out to thousands in West, Northern Michigan
-
Newaygo 49, Tri-County 14
-
Truck driver killed in Muskegon Co. crash
-
-
Armed neighbor in bulletproof vest captured by doorbell cam, terrifying family
-
Preliminary findings: chemicals found in Otsego-area wells
-
Drugs, stolen guns found in car after Niles Twp. traffic stop: Police