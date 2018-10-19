Volunteers join search for girl whose parents were killed

Posted 5:44 AM, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:17AM, October 19, 2018

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — One-hundred volunteers have joined the search for a Wisconsin girl who went missing earlier this week and whose parents were shot and killed in their home.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald requested the help of volunteers on Thursday in the hopes of finding clues as to the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who isn't a suspect in her parents' deaths. He said Wednesday that investigators believe she's alive but in danger and he urged the public to continue calling in tips.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that so far "nothing of evidentiary value has been recovered."

Deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, dead in their home in Barron, a rural community about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s