Watch for nightly closures of eastbound I-196 in Ottawa County

ZEELAND, Mich. — Eastbound I-196 will have nightly closures between Zeeland and Hudsonville the week of October 21-26, according to schedules announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT plans to resurface that stretch of freeway, with closures the best way to expedite the work.

Here’s the plan:

Eastbound I-196 closed from Byron Road Exit 55 and 32nd Avenue Exit 62 each night 9 p.m to 5 a.m.

The closures will take place each night Sunday, October 21, until 5 a.m. on Friday, October 26.

MDOT’s recommended detour is to exit at Byron Road, west to Main Avenue, one block north to Chicago Drive, east on Chicago Drive to 32nd Avenue, south to I-196.

An alternative detour would involve going east on Byron Road to 32nd Avenue, then north to I-196.

In addition, lane closures are planned for the westbound side of I-196 between 32nd Avenue and Byron Road each night 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Wednesday, October 24 until 6 a.m. October 31.