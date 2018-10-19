Explosion at South Haven home

Woman with cerebral palsy moves closer to getting new home

Posted 3:45 PM, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 03:53PM, October 19, 2018

ALLEGAN, Mich. - A fundraiser is underway for a West Michigan woman in need of a new home.

Asher Thayer was born with cerebral palsy. She lives and works in Grand Rapids, but is looking at a new, wheelchair-friendly home in Allegan.

While Thayer does have a full-time job, building an accessible home costs money, so her friends and family started a fundraiser to help her get her new home.

"I've actually been working towards, or trying to work on this, for the last four years," says Thayer. "It's kind of had multiple speed bumps, and then sometimes when its just kind of fallen apart and we've had to pick it up, and keep going with it."

To contribute to her fundraiser, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s