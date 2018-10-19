Woman with cerebral palsy moves closer to getting new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. - A fundraiser is underway for a West Michigan woman in need of a new home.

Asher Thayer was born with cerebral palsy. She lives and works in Grand Rapids, but is looking at a new, wheelchair-friendly home in Allegan.

While Thayer does have a full-time job, building an accessible home costs money, so her friends and family started a fundraiser to help her get her new home.

"I've actually been working towards, or trying to work on this, for the last four years," says Thayer. "It's kind of had multiple speed bumps, and then sometimes when its just kind of fallen apart and we've had to pick it up, and keep going with it."

To contribute to her fundraiser, click here.