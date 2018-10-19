Zeeland East capped off their season by beating Unity Christian, 36 -13.
Zeeland East 36, Unity Christian 13
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Game of the Week – Catholic Central outlasts Zeeland East, 17-13
-
Veteran coaches lead Zeeland West, Unity Christian in key Week 6 matchup
-
Blitz Battle – Unity Christian 53, Holland Christian 35
-
-
Game of the Week Preview: Unity Christian vs. Allendale
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Zeeland West 38, Unity Christian 14