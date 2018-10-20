1 dead after shooting in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man is dead following a shooting outside a home Saturday evening.

Chief of Muskegon Heights Police, Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, tells FOX 17 they received a 911 call just after 9:00 p.m. regarding multiple shots being fired in the 2800 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers were quick to arrive to on scene where they found a man that appeared to be dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers entered a home in the immediate area, where they found a large amount of drugs inside.

Chief Thomas says officers performed a canvas of the neighborhood and are now speaking to several individuals to find out more about what transpired. Because of the nature of the crime, MSP’s Major Task Force has been called in to assist with the investigation.