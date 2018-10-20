19-year-old in critical condition after stabbing in Kalamazoo

Too early for snow? Not really…

Posted 6:25 AM, October 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:26AM, October 20, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old male is hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tell us it happened just before 4 a.m. this morning near 1300 Fox Ridge Drive.

The suspected attacker in the case is 23-year-old Shelby Perry, who was last known to be living near the scene of the attack.

Perry is 5’4″, weighs about 150 lbs, and has tattoos on her chest and right leg.

She is considered to be dangerous and armed with a knife.

Call Police or Silent Observer if you know anything.

