3 injured in South Haven during head-on crash

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich.– Police in South Haven responded to a head-on crash between a truck and a car Friday night.

It happened on M140 near 24th Avenue just after 10 p.m.

It took first responders nearly an hour to pull the 3 riders in the car from the wreck.

All 3 were taken to the hospital by both ambulance and helicopter for their injuries.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.