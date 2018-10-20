Too early for snow? Not really…

Chemistry at Woodland Mall happening on Saturday

Posted 1:42 AM, October 20, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Woodland Mall will be hosting local chemists on Saturday just in time for National Chemistry Week.

Local American Chemical Society and chemistry clubs from local colleges, universities, and businesses are sponsoring demo booths. The theme this year is ‘Out of this World!‘ focusing on chemistry and outer space.

The event is free and goes from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Kids will be able to see various demonstrations and will also be able to compete in an illustrated poem contest.

The winner from each age group will get a $25 gift card to Meijer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s