Chemistry at Woodland Mall happening on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Woodland Mall will be hosting local chemists on Saturday just in time for National Chemistry Week.

Local American Chemical Society and chemistry clubs from local colleges, universities, and businesses are sponsoring demo booths. The theme this year is ‘Out of this World!‘ focusing on chemistry and outer space.

The event is free and goes from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Kids will be able to see various demonstrations and will also be able to compete in an illustrated poem contest.

The winner from each age group will get a $25 gift card to Meijer.