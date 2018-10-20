Death of man considered suspicious in Wyoming

Posted 6:53 PM, October 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:07PM, October 20, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death in Wyoming.

A man was found dead Friday evening around 5:20 p.m. on Plaster Creek Blvd. SW, between S. Division Ave and Buchanan Ave.
Wyoming Department of Public Safety have since identified the deceased as 29-year-old Benjamin Lamar Coates of Kentwood. They are not releasing a cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call of Public Safety at 616- 530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or toll free at 1-866-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s