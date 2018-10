× Fall Harvest Fest in Grandville kicking off Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich.– The Grandville High School Harvest Fest is back and better than ever.

It all kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

The festival will have more than 170 booths, and kids can play on the indoor Halloween-themed miniature golf course, while the parents shop.

Breakfast and lunch will also be available.