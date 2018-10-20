A frigid fall day ahead on Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN- We’ve already seen our high temperature after midnight in the mid 50s. Temperatures have fallen a bit already, but they’re set to plummet by this afternoon.

The first game of the day is Michigan and Michigan State in East Lansing at noon. Temperatures will start off around 50 at kickoff, but fall closer to 40 around the 4th quarter. I’m not expecting that many flakes of snow to fall in the afternoon, but the wind chill may be in the upper 20s because of wind gusts over 30 mph!

Central and Western kick off at 3 this afternoon and it’s more likely they’re going to deal with flakes of snow the entire game. It’s still not cold enough to stick, but it’s going to feel incredibly cold the entire game. Temperatures are going to feel like they’re in the mid 20s.

Rain will change to snow by the afternoon and evening, but as you can see, temperatures are well above freezing. This won’t be an issue for anyone traveling on the roadways: they’ll just be wet.

The biggest story for everyone is the significant wind and thereafter, wind chill, that will arrive with this front’s passage. Temps are going to feel like they’re in the upper 20s! This is definitely frigid for us in comparison to where we should be this time of year!