Get ready to run at the Zombie Dash 5k

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– It’s the race against darkness in this 5k of Post-Apocalyptic streets and paths in Downtown GR.

The Zombie Dash 5k race starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the 6th Street Bridge Park.

Runners will dodge zombies, to keep their ‘flag football’ life strips to stay alive and avoid infection.

Tickets prices start at $39.

