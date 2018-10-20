God’s Roamin’ Kitchen bringing needed meals to rural West MI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new food truck will be bringing meals to those who need them in rural West Michigan communities starting this week.

God's Kitchen, part of Catholic Charities of West Michigan, is introducing a new method of feeding the hungry. Their God's Roamin' Kitchen truck will be making its debut at Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Rockford from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. this Monday.

All meals served from the truck are completely free for anyone interested. On Monday's menu is roasted chicken, cranberry wild rice salad and charred squash.

"It will bring food to the families that might not be able to have access to transportation to get to some of our sites and provide a nutritious meal they can take to go or eat at one of our sights," Phil Meade of God's Kitchen said Saturday.

The pantry/food truck hybrid is an effort by the group to expand their reach beyond their headquarters in Grand Rapids and food pantry in Muskegon. Meade says, "we'll just start in rural communities. We have found there is a great need in rural communities. About 17 percent nationally of families in rural communities are under-served in terms of food and nutrition."

Beyond the convenience of being able to drive the meal preparation station into rural areas, Meade says the truck also allows a greater sense of privacy for those picking up food. "Anyone that doesn't feel comfortable being recognized by the community or anything like that can take it to go."

If you have a community in mind that could benefit from a food truck visit, God's Kitchen would like you to get in touch with them with your suggestion.

Meade says God's Kitchen is looking for businesses that would be interested in partnering with them for the food truck project. They need businesses that can provide a location for them to park and serve meals from.

For more information on God's Roamin' Kitchen and the work of Catholic Charities of West Michigan you can visit their website and facebook page. You can also call them at (616) 454-4110 or (231) 726-5341.