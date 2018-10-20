The Eagles downed Wayland in the season finale, 44-20.
Grand Rapids Christian 44, Wayland 20
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
-
Game of the Week – Thornapple Kellogg 44, Wayland 7
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Wayland 20, Kenowa Hills 0
-
Wayland 19, South Christian 14
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz