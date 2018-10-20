Too early for snow? Not really…

John Ball Zoo goes “Boo!” for Halloween fun

Posted 1:48 AM, October 20, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – The John Ball Zoo is celebrating Halloween in true zoo fashion this year by transforming into a mystical world full of exotic creatures.

Zoo goes “Boo!” is happening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. both this weekend and next weekend (October 26th – 28th) kids and parents alike can enjoy trick-or-treating, activities, entertainment, and of course all the wonderful animals.

There will be inflatables, a flock of skeleton flamingos on the run in the woods.

Plus, there will be singers, dancers, jugglers, and drummers joining in on the fun.

All of the fun comes included with park entry tickets.

Visit the zoo’s website for more information.

