Fatal head-on crash in Montcalm Township

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident Saturday that shut down a stretch of M-91 in Montcalm Township.

It happened around 1:37 p.m., according to Montcalm County Central Dispatch, which says the highway reopened at 4:49 p.m. M-91/S. Greenville Road had been closed between Colby Road and Spencer Road. The crash occurred just north of the parking lot at Turk Lake Restaurant & Bar.

Montcalm Township Fire Chief Cliff Dickinson tells FOX 17 an SUV and a pickup truck collided head-on. He says a woman driving the SUV had no pulse when responders arrived on the scene. He says crews had to extricate her from the wreckage and she later died at a hospital. Chief Dickinson says the driver in the pickup truck also was pinned in his vehicle.

“We had to request another set of tools from Maple Valley Fire Department for that extrication,” says Dickinson. He says the pickup driver had non-life threatening injuries, and was also taken to a hospital.

Chief Dickinson says there no other passengers in the pickup truck, but there was a baby in the woman’s SUV. Dickinson says the child was not hurt.

Police are investigating how it happened. Names were not provided, pending notification of the drivers’ families.

