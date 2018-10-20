× Oro Cheese recalling products due to labeling mishap

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich.– Gena Inc. is recalling all of its cheese products due to a labeling mishap.

Oro Cheese, produced by the Michigan based company in Shelby Township, is recalling the cheese products because the products do not follow labeling requirements for raw milk cheese, as outlined in Michigan’s Manufacturing Milk Law.

The label issue has caused the company to recall its Bulgarian Feta Style, French Feta Style and Greek Feta Style cheeses.

No illnesses have been reported, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The dairy products recalled are packaged in the following plastic containers:

6-ounce small, clear tub

1.2-pound medium container

1.8-pound large container

15-pound medium pail

30-pound large pail

Gena Inc. is notifying its distributors to arrange for return/pick-up of all recalled products. Customers with recalled products are being advised to toss the products out or return them to the store.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Gena Inc. at (586) 251-2928 or by email at info@orocheese.com.