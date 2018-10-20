Pewamo-Westphalia needed overtime to beat Williamston, 28-27.
Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Williamston 27 – OT
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Pewamo-Westphalia returns experienced and hungry
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Dansville 0
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 38, Ithaca 0
-
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Saranac 14
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Marshall 28, BC Harper Creek 27
-
Arizona State rallies to beat No. 15 Michigan State 16-13
-
-
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10
-
Ballet with a frightening twist; GR Ballet presents “Spooktacular”
-
Blitz Fans of the Week Sept. 28