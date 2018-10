× Spread the Warmth campaign asking for winter clothing donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Heart of West Michigan United Way is holding a donation drive to prepare for winter.

‘Spread the Warmth‘ all begins Monday, October 22nd. They’re collecting hats, gloves, coats and other winter gear in both kids and adult sizes.

You can drop off donations at the organization’s location on Commerce Ave. in Grand Rapids, or at any Macatawa or Choice One Bank locations across West Michigan.