West Michigan police department participating in No-Shave Challenge

NEWAYGO, Mich.– You might be seeing officers with the Newaygo Police Department with some extra facial hair for the next couple of months.

It’s all for the departments plan to raise money for the homeless community.

They are taking part in the No-Shave Challenge and will all have to pay a fine for it in December and it’s all for a good cause.

All the money raised will be donated to Hope 101, which helps people with transitional housing.

The department posted a picture on Facebook showing what they looked like before starting the challenge so it will be interesting to see what they all look like come December.

