Wind advisory issued for multiple counties

Posted 3:05 PM, October 20, 2018, by , Updated at 03:12PM, October 20, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN. — Wind advisories have been issued for several counties in West Michigan Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids has issued the advisory for Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St Joseph, Cass, Branch and Calhoun County until 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The weather service says winds could gust 50- 60 miles an hour at times during the advisory.

Rain is starting to mix with small hail and snowflakes, which will at times cause visibility issues with the strong winds.

