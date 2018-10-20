Wintry blast knocks the power out for several thousand in Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Utility crews are working to restore electrical service to several thousand customers after wintry weather swept through the Midwest on Saturday.

More than 20, 000 outages were reported statewide in Michigan at one point, with more than 13,000 customers in the dark in Berrien County, alone. The outages were widely scattered, though. As of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy was reporting about 355 outages just south of Cedar Springs, and 218 in northern Ottawa County – with an estimated restoration time of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to Consumers’ Outage Map.

In northeast Kent County, Consumers said the lights went out around 4:05 p.m. Saturday in Cannon Township, near Belding Road and Lincoln Lake Avenue. About 469 outages remained as of late Saturday night. There were 355 outages in Oakfield Township, along the 14 Mile Road corridor.

In Montcalm County, 532 Consumers customers lost electrical service around 7:55 p.m. In Barry County, there were 72 outages north of Delton and 139 in northeast Kalamazoo County. Estimated restoration time there is 6 a.m. Monday, per Consumers Energy. About 111 customers were without power east of Portage, 108 near Holland, and 864 outages in Casco Township, north of South Haven.