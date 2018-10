× Baby carriers recalled for breaking buckles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers are being recalled because the buckles on the carriers can break.

The company is aware of eight incidents where buckles have broken, but no injuries have been reported.

They were sold exclusively at Target stores across the country between December 2017 and August 2018.

If you bought one of these, you can return it for a replacement or full refund.