Police investigating bullets fired into home in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a home Sunday morning.

At 6:46 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Wood Street regarding a report of shots fired into a home. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located evidence of the shooting.

At this time there is no suspect information and officers are still currently investigating. No occupants of the home were injured during the incident.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100