Halloween Beer Tour offers a taste of fall flavors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get in the Halloween spirit with a spooky tour right here in West Michigan.

One of Kalamazoo’s best haunted attractions begins its tour at Old Burdick’s Bar & Grill in downtown Kalamazoo on Friday October 26th.

There will be pumpkin ales, hard ciders and other autumn classics will be on tap.

The group will then make its way to Paw Paw Brewing Company, where the crew will get you in the spirit of the season with fall ales and perhaps a few scary surprises.

Make sure to wear a costume, there will be prizes.

Tickets are $69 dollars, to register click here.