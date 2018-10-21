Halloween Beer Tour offers a taste of fall flavors

Posted 12:51 AM, October 21, 2018, by

Glass of cold light beer with flying bats on a wood background for Halloween. toning. selective focus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get in the Halloween spirit with a spooky tour right here in West Michigan.

One of Kalamazoo’s best haunted attractions begins its tour at Old Burdick’s Bar & Grill in downtown Kalamazoo on Friday October 26th.

There will be pumpkin ales, hard ciders and other autumn classics will be on tap.

The group will then make its way to Paw Paw Brewing Company, where the crew will get you in the spirit of the season with fall ales and perhaps a few scary surprises.

Make sure to wear a costume, there will be prizes.

Tickets are $69 dollars, to register click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s