High school football playoff pairings announced

Posted 10:44 PM, October 21, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich --  The high school football playoff pairings were released Sunday night, here are the game involving teams from the FOX 17 viewing area:

Division 1

Region 1, District 1

Rockford (5-4) at Traverse City West (7-2)

West Ottawa (6-3) at Hudsonville (6-3)

Region 1, District 2

Kalamazoo Central (6-3) at Saline (8-1)

Brighton (7-2) at East Kentwood (8-1)

 

Division 2

Region 1, District 1

Forest Hills Central (5-4) at Mona Shores (8-1)

Jenison (6-3) at Traverse City Central (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

Portage Northern (7-2) at Portage Central (7-2)

 

Division 3

Region 1, District 1

Gaylord (6-3) at Cedar Springs (8-1)

Region 1, District 2

East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Muskegon (9-0)

Northview (7-2) at Grand Rapids Christian (7-2)

Region 2, District 1

Lakeshore (5-4) at Zeeland East (8-1)

St. Joseph (5-4) at Zeeland West (7-2)

Region 2, District 2

Mattawan (5-4) at Parma Western (8-1)

Battle Creek Central (6-3) at Thornapple Kellogg (7-2)

 

Division 4

Region 1, District 2

Spring Lake (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Allendale (5-4) at Whitehall (7-2)

Region 2, District 1

Otsego (5-4) at Holland Christian (6-3)

Godwin Heights (6-3) vs. South Christian (5-4) at East Kentwood

Region 2, District 2

Plainwell (6-3) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

Paw Paw (7-2) at Three Rivers (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Lakewood (7-2) at Flint Powers (6-3)

 

Division 5

Region 1, District 2

Tri County (5-4) at Saginaw Swan Valley (9-0)

Chippewa Hills (5-4) at Freeland (6-3)

Region 2, District 1

West Catholic (5-4) at Unity Christian (7-2)

Belding (7-2) at Oakridge (7-2)

Region 2, District 2

Coloma (5-4) at Kalamazoo United (9-0)

Berrien Springs (7-2) at Hopkins (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Ovid-Elsie (6-3) at Portland (9-0)

 

Division 6

Region 2, District 1

Fennville (7-2) at Montague (7-2)

Morley-Stanwood (7-2) at Newaygo (6-3)

Region 2, District 2

Constantine (6-3) at Schoolcraft (7-2)

Brandywine (7-2) at Delton-Kellogg (6-3)

 

Division 7

Region 2, District 1

North Muskegon (5-4) at Lake City (9-0)

Region 2, District 2

Saranac (7-2) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

Saugatuck (8-1) at Kent City (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Maple Valley (5-4) at Cassopolis (9-0)

Union City (6-3) at Centreville (8-1)

 

Division 8

Region 2, District 2

Flint Beecher (6-3) at Carson City (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Holton (5-4) at Martin (6-3)

Climax-Scotts (4-4) at Decatur (5-4)

Region 3, District 2

Mendon (5-4) at White Pigeon (7-2)

River Valley (5-4) at Athens (5-3)

 

8-Player

Division 1

Region 3

Webberville (4-5) at Tri-Unity Christian (9-0)

Region 4

Camden-Frontier (5-4) at Colon (8-1)

Battle Creek St. Philip (6-3) at Bellevue (8-1)

Division 2

Region 4

Peck (5-4) at Portland St. Patrick (5-4)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s