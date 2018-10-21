Mainly a dry, quiet week weatherwise

Posted 6:04 PM, October 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08PM, October 21, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN — The past couple of weeks in West Michigan have been wet, cool, and generally active weatherwise. This time, the next several days look mainly dry, quiet, but still on the cool side.

Many of the farmers “on the ridge” in Kent County have said turn off the rain. It’s harvesting time for some and they’ve simply had enough rain. In fact, our next rain chance (widespread for everyone) doesn’t arrive Friday or Saturday.

Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 50s. Most of this week will be in the upper 40s/lows 50s.

The good news? Fall colors are looking good in and around Michigan The latest report can be seen on the map below…compliments of the FOLIAGNETWORK.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s