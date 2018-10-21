× Mainly a dry, quiet week weatherwise

WEST MICHIGAN — The past couple of weeks in West Michigan have been wet, cool, and generally active weatherwise. This time, the next several days look mainly dry, quiet, but still on the cool side.

Many of the farmers “on the ridge” in Kent County have said turn off the rain. It’s harvesting time for some and they’ve simply had enough rain. In fact, our next rain chance (widespread for everyone) doesn’t arrive Friday or Saturday.

Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 50s. Most of this week will be in the upper 40s/lows 50s.

The good news? Fall colors are looking good in and around Michigan The latest report can be seen on the map below…compliments of the FOLIAGNETWORK.

