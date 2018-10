× Police department hosting drug take back event

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan police department is hosting a prescription drug take back event.

The take back is hosted by the Kentwood Police Department.

On Saturday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off your unwanted prescription drugs at their headquarters at 4742 Walma Ave. SE.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The department cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.