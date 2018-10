× Section of Leonard to be temporarily closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One busy road on the northeast side of Grand Rapids is set to close for several days this week.

Leonard just east of Plymouth will be shut down for utility work starting on Wednesday.

The project is part of the construction of Kids’ Food Basket new location.

The recommended detour involves Plymouth, Oak Industrial, and Maryland.

Leonard is scheduled to reopen by Monday, October 29th.