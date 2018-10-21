× Suspect sought after man is shot to death in Morley

MORLEY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting death outside a bar/restaurant late Saturday night.

It occurred at 11 p.m. in the village of Morley. The investigation has revealed that a 47-year-old Stanwood man was shot multiple times, resulting in his death.

The investigation has also developed a suspect / shooter who remains at large at this time. He has been identified as Randall Robert Jensen 48, of Stanwood. The sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police tactical units are currently searching for the suspect.

Jensen is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office is advising the public to avoid contact with Jensen and call 9-1-1 immediately if he is spotted.