Thousands turnout for the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 4,000 people filled the streets of downtown Grand Rapids for the 15th Annual Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon Sunday. Organizers tell FOX 17 this race stands out because it’s a marathon put together by runners.

“You know, I never get tired of it,” said race director Don Kern.

It’s a race he loves and to the participants it makes it that much more special.

“I wasn’t expecting him to come and congratulate everyone, but I thought that was really awesome and it just goes to show the effort they put into putting on this race,” said Daniel Garza, who won the half marathon this year.

The strong sense of spirit was heard throughout all the races.

The participants come from near and far, and so do their supporters.

KC and AJ Edgin came up from Chicago to cheer on their Dad.

"We came up to Michigan because it was a little easier than the Chicago marathon to get into, so we wanted to visit Grand Rapids so we chose here."

Some even ran the race to raise awareness and funds for charity.

"We are here running for Hope Water International which is an organization that is raising money for clean water wells in Sierra Leone, Africa," said Robin Morren.

Don Kern said this marathon is a race designed for all runners and that's how he likes to see it.

"It's just amazing to see these people and they're coming out year after year and they're just enjoying this and they're setting the goals, and they're making things happen," said Kern.

