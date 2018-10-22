AAA: Michigan gas prices down 10 cents to $2.78 per gallon

Posted 9:17 AM, October 22, 2018

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 10 cents in the past week to about $2.78 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 19 cents more than at the same point last year. AAA notes that gas prices in Michigan have steadily declined for the past 17 days — falling a total of 26 cents during that time.

Michigan’s highest average was $2.93 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Jackson area at $2.62 a gallon.

The Detroit-area’s average was about $2.82, down about 8 cents.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

