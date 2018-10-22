Arrest made in Ohio in death of Michigan State student

Posted 1:09 PM, October 22, 2018, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in Ohio in the fatal off-campus shooting of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released Monday. But police in East Lansing, Michigan, say he’s 30 years old and from Mississippi.

The suspect was arrested in Grove City, Ohio.

Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas, was shot at an apartment building on Oct. 12. Police say shots were fired and people were fighting at the scene, roughly 2 miles north of the Michigan State campus.

