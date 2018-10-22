At long last, Jenison returns to the playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich -- It has been 15 long years since Jenison has made the playoffs in football, but that streak is now officially over.

"I was three years old the last time we made the playoffs" senior quarterback Kyle Nott said. "So to finally be here my senior year and to bring that back to the community it feels awesome."

The Wildcats knew they were after beat Kenowa Hills last Friday for their 6th win, but it was a long wait during Sunday night's selection show while they waited to see who they faced.

"We were just waiting for it to happen" senior slot receiver and cornerback Brock VanManen said. "Going through all the divisions starting with division eight and all that until division two we just kept waiting and waiting."

The announcement finally came that Jenison would head north too play Traverse City Central, a team it is actually familiar with.

"It's funny because they're not really an area school but we hosted them for a camp for two days in July" head coach Rob Zeitman said. "They came down and spent two days with us and we worked with them quite a bit so now we get to go week ten and play them at their place."

Snapping the streak was important, but the Wildcats are not satisfied with just getting in.

"It's awesome, we've come so far from the beginning of the season to finally get that 6-3 record and get in the playoffs it feels amazing" Nott added, "but we're not satisfied yet we just want to keep going."

Saturday's division 2 district game is scheduled to kick at 7 p.m. at Thirlby Field in Traverse City.