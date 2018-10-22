Body of Venus Stewart found more than 8 years after disappearance

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — More than eight years after a West Michigan mother disappeared, police believe they’ve found her remains.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 Doug Stewart led them to the body of his estranged wife, Venus on Monday. They say the remains were found south of Fulton, Michigan.

Venus Stewart  disappeared from her parents’ home in Colon Township on April 26, 2010 while going to get the mail.

Police have long believed Doug kidnapped her and murdered her. They say blood was found in his truck, along with a receipt for a tarp and shovel.

Doug Stewart is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of Venus’ murder.

Police say a medical examiner will work to confirm the remains belong to Venus.

This is a developing story. 

