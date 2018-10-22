Drone company discusses aiding in search for missing man who was later found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- The search for Justin Brown, the man who went missing from a Saugatuck bar last week ended on Monday, after his body was found in the Kalamazoo River.

And while police, friends and loved ones search for Brown following his October 13th disappearance, a drone company was also involved.

Staffers with the Great Lakes Drone Company say sometimes the best view to find a missing person is up in the air or under water, and that's exactly why they help search and rescue teams from smaller communities that may not have the same access.

Matt Quinn is one of those staffers and said both types of drones are important resources for search and rescue missions.

“We have resources and tools that a lot of departments don’t have,” Quinn said.

It was the main reason they answered Allegan County’s call when they asked for their help finding Justin Brown. The search included the lakeshore and the Kalamazoo River.

“We have them. If we’re available, and an agency calls us, whether it’s the fire department, a law enforcement agency, they can call us. We’ll come out and help,” Quinn said. “We volunteer our resources, our tools, to assist them, mainly because we have tools no one else really has around here.”

Those tools mostly consisted of ones that can search the bottom of a river.

“When you look at deploying an underwater team you look at a couple things," Quinn said. “We can typically clear things a lot quicker than a dive team can. But obviously, we’re not putting anyone in the water, we’re not putting anyone at risk.”

It’s important for this company because they say they’re a valuable tool for families seeking answers.

“Every single person that has worked for us, that’s helped fly these different mission all look at it the same way. If it was there was one their family members we’d want to be out there too,” he said.

Right now, the underwater drone isn’t designed to work in rivers. It made it complicated for this search in Kalamazoo, but Matt said they’re actually a part of a research project, so that these valuable tools can continue to improve.

As for Brown's death, police say he was last seen walking out of the Coral Gables bar with two women around 1 a.m. and later spotted walking towards the docks alone. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500, or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.