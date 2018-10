Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company founder and CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday to announce the the Boring Company's first tunnel, which runs beneath Hawthorne, will be ready to open on Dec. 10.

The project promises to carry cars underground at speeds of up to 155 miles per hour.

An opening event is planned for Dec. 10, with free rides planned for the public the following day, Musk tweeted.