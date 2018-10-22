Enjoy nature at upcoming events at W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary

Connect with nature every day of the year at W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary! Along with enjoying the beautiful sights, head out to one of their many events happening this fall.

Sunday, November 4: Fall Migration Celebration, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 14: Birds and Coffee (second Wednesday of each month)

Friday, November 23: Holiday Market at w.K. Kellogg Manor House

The bird sanctuary is also accepting group reservations for their spring season, including group tours and programs.

For more details on upcoming events at the bird sanctuary, visit birdsanctuary.kbs.msu.edu.

