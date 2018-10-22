Finding Halloween costumes on a budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are a little more than a week away from Halloween.

If you still need a costume, you can check out your local thrift store and build your own.

Erica Francis stopped by The Salvation Army, 1491 Division Avenue South #2 in Grand Rapids and tried it for herself.

There are a ton of children costumes available for less than $7 plus different adult clothes for you to make your own costume.

Proceeds from sales go to support the adult rehabilitation program at the Salvation Army.

