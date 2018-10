Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- The man behind the drums in the band Florida Georgia Line is in West Michigan.

Sean Fuller is planning to visit students at Cross Creek Charter Academy in Byron Center Monday.

It's all part of his motivational speaking initiative called "Faith, Goals, Life", aimed at middle and high school students. His presentations cover topics like bullying, smart social media habits, and of course music.

Fuller stopped by the FOX 17 studios to talk about his mission.