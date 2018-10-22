Grand Rapids-area couple first to get married during Detroit marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- A couple from West Michigan turned the Detroit marathon into the Detroit marriage.

Whitney Black and Steven Phillips met with friends and family at the halfway point of the Detroit Free Press Chemical Bag Marathon to confess their love for one another.

The ceremony only lasted about five minutes before the newlyweds were back on the trail. Whitney's brother, McCann, said though the whole event is surreal and a lot to take in, he's happy for his little sister, who at one point was told she would never be able to walk again.

"Watching her set these goals and then blow right through them has really helped our family a great deal," he said.

Whitney said the marathon seemed like the perfect place for them to say their vows, and that they challenge each other to do better in every way. "These two are in it for the long run and we'll be crossing that finish line as husband and wife," she added.