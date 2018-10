× Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in Michigan

As we inch closer to the college application deadline on November 1, WalletHub has unveiled its list of Best College and University Rankings for 2019.

1. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

2. Michigan Technological University

3. Michigan State University

4. University of Detroit Mercy

5. Lawrence Technological University

6. Kuyper College

7. Calvin College

8. Albion College

9. Hope College

10. Kettering University

