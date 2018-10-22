Judge dismisses lawsuit against Schuette over staff

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Bill Schuette’s critics who accused him of using staff at the attorney general’s office to advance his political goals.

Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray dismissed the case Monday for a few reasons, some procedural. He says Schuette’s foes have offered only “conclusory allegations” about why the attorney general hired certain people to be constituent relations representatives.

Schuette is the Republican nominee for governor in the Nov. 6 election.

Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal group Progress Michigan, says Schuette is being protected by a Republican judge.

Schuette’s office says no one does campaign work on state time. Schuette has defended hiring allies for certain jobs, saying, “I need to trust them, and I do.”

