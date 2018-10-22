Kalamazoo Central heads to the playoffs for the first in 14 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Kalamazoo Central knew it was going to the playoffs for the 1st time since 2004 after the Maroon Giants beat Gull Lake last Friday, but that when the players saw their school pop up on the screen Sunday night to make it official, it was a big deal.

"The biggest thing is these kids are over-comers" 1st year head coach Carlton Brewster said. "The season`s been up and down but they stayed believing. Stayed believing in me, and I stayed believing in those guys and the challenges that we face throughout the season, good quality opponents. "Their level of commitment was huge because it`s been consistent since I got here."

The Maroon Giants are heading to Saline, just outside of Ann Arbor, to play in the distrcit 1 opener on Saturday at 1 p.m..

The Hornets (8-1) won the SEC Red and have won 8 straight games since a week 1 loss to Chippewa Valley (9-0).

K-Central is looking for its first ever playoff win, it is 0-2 all-time in the playoffs.