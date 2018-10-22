Man who received long-distance pizza delivery from Battle Creek restaurant dies after cancer battle: report

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man who recently received a long-distance delivery from his favorite pizza restaurant in Battle Creek has reportedly died after a battle with cancer.

CNN reports that Rich Morgan passed away on Saturday. His wife Julie issued the following statement:

“He fought so hard and dealt with his illness with incredible grace, courage and humor. He was a man of faith and integrity who was always driven to do the right thing. There are no words to express how deeply we loved and admired him, and how much he loved us in return. Thank you so much for the outpouring of prayers and support.”

Dalton Shaffer, an employee of Steve’s Pizza in Battle Creek, recently made headlines after driving three hours to Indiana to bring the Morgans their favorite pizza. They moved away from Battle Creek over 20 years ago and had been planning a trip back to Michigan when Rich received his cancer diagnosis.