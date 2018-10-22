Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. On Tuesday, there's a slim chance someone could become a billionaire.

Once again, there was no winner on Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot now has an estimated value of $1.6 billion, a new world record.

The estimated lump sum option is more than $900 million. Mega Millions will be drawn Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

Then there is the Powerball, whose drawing is more than $620 million. That drawing is on Wednesday.

2. Thousands of people came together for a marathon that was organized by the runners themselves. Sunday was the 15th annual Metro Health Marathon in downtown Grand Rapids.

More than 4,000 people from across the country took part in the full race, as well as the half marathon, relay, and hand cycling competitions.

The winner of the marathon finished in less than three hours, but official race results haven't been posted online yet.

3. A food pantry on wheels for those in need hits the road today!

Catholic Charities of West Michigan is debuting God's Roamin' Kitchen, and the food truck will allow them to serve people in even more communities.

The truck will be at Our Lady of Consolation on 11 Mile Road in Rockford from 4 to 6 p.m. today. The menu will include roasted chicken and squash.

The pantry has been feeding those in need since the 70's, with operations in both Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

They serve more than 150,000 meals a year, and with the introduction of a hybrid pantry food truck, they are now hoping that number will rise.

4. Need some liquid courage before entering a haunted house? Head to Kalamazoo and grab tickets for a special tour that combines brews and boos.

The Halloween Beer Tour starts on Friday at Old Burdick's Bar and Grill in downtown Kalamazoo.

They'll have fall themed drinks on tap, including pumpkin ales and hard ciders. Then the tour will go to Paw Paw Brewing Company, followed by "Psycho Ward and Nightmares," one of the best haunted attractions in the city.

The tour lasts about 5 hours, and tickets are $69.

5. There's a new item to keep people warm as they face the harsh Michigan winter: nose warmers.

These things are like earmuffs for your nose. The nose warmer fits over your nose, and ties around your head.

They cost about $9 and can be bought online, from the Nose Warmer Company, which is based in the U.K.