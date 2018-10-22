New bra offers comfort and protection to cancer survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Breast cancer survivors now have more options that include comfort in and protection from the colder months in Michigan.

Last October, we brought you the story of Jodie Faber, who is a breast cancer survivor and experiences challenges after a double mastectomy. It was after that staffers from Spectrum Health and CMU students teamed up to develop a solution.

"Right after we met the last time we were fortunate enough to have a wear trail so we paid students from the fashion and merchandise program at Central Michigan University," said Susan Wroblewski, of Spectrum Health.

From that first wear tests students were able to collect data from women who had mastectomies and apply them to the first thermal bra.

