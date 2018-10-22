Police: Man dies after struggle during arrest

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — Authorities say a 51-year-old man died early Monday morning after a struggle while he was being arrested in Berrien Springs.

The man was arrested following a complaint of “possible malicious destruction of property” at about 1:24 a.m. along W. Union Street, according to a release from the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department.

A Berrien County sheriff’s deputy later found the man, a suspect in the incident, in the parking lot of 5/3rd Bank on Cass Street. Police say he resisted arrest and was restrained, and officers called for an ambulance when he appeared to be experiencing medical difficulties.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a release. His name was not released.

A Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township officer and the deputy have both been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. That investigation is being referred to an outside agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this article